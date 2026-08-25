New packhouse to improve market access in Lekwa Teemane

Tuesday, August 25, 2026

A newly opened vegetable packhouse in Bloemhof is set to unlock growth opportunities for farmers, improve access to formal markets and strengthen the agricultural value chain in the North West.

North West Agriculture and Rural Development MEC Madoda Sambatha officially opened and handed over the facility at Mor Farming’s Matlabane Stad Farm, just outside Bloemhof in the Lekwa Teemane Local Municipality, on Monday.

The state-of-the-art facility marks a significant milestone in the province’s efforts to strengthen agricultural production, improve market access for emerging farmers, and stimulate local economic growth.

As part of its commitment to farmer development and agricultural transformation, the department invested in the construction of the packhouse to enhance Mor Farming's operational capacity.

The facility will serve as a critical hub where harvested produce is cleaned, graded, sorted, and packaged to meet food quality, safety, and market standards before reaching consumers.

Mor Farming has grown into a successful horticultural enterprise producing a range of vegetables, including butternut, pumpkin, beetroot, watermelon, green beans, and green peppers.

The farm currently supplies produce to markets across the North West, as well as neighbouring provinces, including Gauteng, the Free State and the Northern Cape, while also serving local and informal markets in Bloemhof.

In addition to the packhouse, the department has supported the enterprise through the provision of essential agricultural inputs and equipment, including seeds, packaging materials, harvest bins, baskets, a forklift, food processors, and vegetable cutters.

These interventions have improved productivity and strengthened the farm’s readiness to access formal markets.

To support the sustainability of the project, farm owner Moroeng also participated in the South African Good Agricultural Practices (SA-GAP) training programme, which focuses on food safety, quality assurance, good agricultural practices, and the proper handling of produce.

Moroeng expressed gratitude for the department's support, noting that the training has equipped him with valuable knowledge and practical skills.

"I am grateful for the support and guidance i have received from the department. Through the SA-GAP programme, I have gained valuable knowledge and practical skills in food safety, soil management, chemical handling, post-harvest management, quality control, traceability, record-keeping, and compliance with agricultural standards.

“Most importantly, SA-GAP has shown me how to maintain high-quality standards and ensure that the produce leaving my farm is safe for consumers. This has improved the marketability of my products and opened opportunities to access more profitable local and potential export markets," Moroeng said.

The development of packhouses across the province forms part of the department’s broader strategy to strengthen the agricultural value chain, improve post-harvest handling, reduce losses, and increase farmers’ competitiveness in formal markets.

Addressing stakeholders during the launch on Monday, Sambatha said the Mor Farming Packhouse is among seven packhouses constructed by the department across the province, with the remaining facilities set to be officially launched in the coming months.

"Several packhouses have already been completed across the province, and we will be launching them soon. We are deliberately investing in infrastructure that enables farmers to grow and expand their businesses.

“When farmers grow, they create jobs, strengthen local economies, and contribute meaningfully to provincial economic development. Through investments such as these, we are creating opportunities for current and future generations of farmers, while building a more inclusive and competitive agricultural sector in the North West Province,” Sambatha said.

Sambatha emphasised that the department's investment is aligned with its objective of growing the number of successful farmers in the province while encouraging more young people to enter the agricultural sector.

The Bloemhof facility forms part of a broader provincial initiative aimed at supporting farmers, increasing agricultural production, and unlocking new market opportunities. – SAnews.gov.za