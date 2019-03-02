New Municipal Demarcation Board appointed

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed new members of the Municipal Demarcation Board, with effect from 1 March 2019, for a period of five years.

“The President has thanked the former board for their hard work and contribution to the strengthening of democratic local governance, and wishes the new board well with their new responsibilities,” said Presidency in a statement on Friday.

The new members are:

(1) Thabo Moses Manyoni

(2) Mbali Pearl Myeni

(3) Monnapula Petrus Motlogelwa

(4) David Mohale

(5) Albert Kekesi

(6) Nomso Baliso

(7) Greta Apelgrein-Narkedien

(8) Themba Dubazana

(9) Mmatsie Mookie

(10) Mabjoalo Jane Thupana

Thabo Manyoni will spearhead the board as chairperson and Mbali Pearl Myeni will serve as Deputy chairperson of the board. – SAnews.gov.za