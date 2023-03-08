New Ministers ready to work after swearing-in

The new members of the National Executive, who were sworn in on Tuesday evening, say they are ready to take on the mammoth task that lies ahead as South Africa works to stabilise the economy and advance its development agenda.

The new members were sworn in at a ceremony officiated by President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Chief Justice Raymond Zondo presided over the swearing-in of Deputy President Paul Mashatile and other new members of the National Executive at Tuynhuys in Cape Town.

Mashatile led seven Ministers and nine Deputy Ministers in taking their oath of office. The swearing-in comes after the much anticipated Cabinet reshuffle that took place on Monday.

Ministers who were sworn include the newly established Minister in the Presidency Responsible for Electricity, Dr Kgosientsho Ramokgopa.

Speaking to media following his swearing-in, Ramokgopa said he is going to be a “hands on” Minister, who will focus on reducing the frequency and intensity of rolling blackouts.

“This is one of the few occasions you will find me wearing a suit. We are on the ground, project managers are on the ground. I don't [only want the problem] explained [to me], I need to experience the problem.

"What will help is that I am an engineer and engineers are trained to resolve problems, so this is my forte… I am more than confident that we will resolve load shedding,” he said.

Ramokgopa said he will be working with the existing Energy Action Plan and deliver within the set timeframes.

New Cabinet

The President on Monday made the following changes to his Cabinet:

- Minister of Communications and Digital Technologies, Mondli Gungubele, replaces Khumbudzo Ntshavheni.

- Minister of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Thembi Nkadimeng, replaces Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma.

- Minister of Public Service and Administration, Noxolo Kiviet, replaces acting Minister Thulas Nxesi.

- Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure, Sihle Zikalala, replacing Patricia de Lille.

- Minister of Sports, Arts and Culture, Zizi Kodwa, replaces Nathi Mthethwa.

- Minister of Tourism, Patricia de Lille, replaces Lindiwe Sisulu.

- Minister of Transport, Sindisiwe Chikunga, replaces Fikile Mbalula.

With respect to Deputy Ministers, the President made the following appointments:

- Deputy Ministers in the Presidency, Nomasonto Motaung and Kenneth Morolong.

- Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Women, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, Sisisi Tolashe.

- Deputy Minister in the Presidency responsible for Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation, Pinky Kekana.

- There will be two Deputy Ministers for Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs, Parks Tau and Zolile Burns-Ncamashe.

- There will be two Deputy Ministers for Water and Sanitation, David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala.

- Deputy Minister of Public Works, Bernice Swarts.

- Deputy Minister of Small Business Development, Dipuo Peters.

- Deputy Minister of Public Enterprises, Obed Bapela.

- Deputy Minister of Transport, Lisa Mangcu.

- SAnews.gov.za