New Members of Parliament take their oath

The 400 members from 14 political parties that received enough votes in the May General Election are taking their oath to serve in the Sixth Democratic Parliament today.

The swearing-in ceremony, which will be presided by Chief Justice Mogoeng Mogoeng, is a sitting at which this House of Parliament formally constitutes itself.

The sitting will commence with the ceremonial procession by the Chief Justice, the Acting Secretary to Parliament and Secretary to the National Assembly, who will be led by the Sergeant-at-Arms into the National Assembly Chamber.

This ceremony will be followed by the designated MPs, who will either take the oath or affirmation, which can be done in any of the 11 official languages of the country.

After all members have been sworn in, the Chief Justice will preside over the election of the Speaker of the House and the election of the President by calling for nominations for the position from amongst the MPs.

Diplomats, guests of the Presidency and guests of leaders of political parties represented will be among those who will witness the ceremony, which starts at 10.30am.

A simulation and briefing on the first sitting of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) will also happen at 15.00 today for the Council’s permanent delegates ahead of their swearing in on 23 May.

Once these processes have been completed, the NA and the NCOP will establish their governance structures to undertake their normal roles, responsibilities and duties.

The President-elect will be inaugurated on 25 May as President of South Africa and Head of State.

The President is expected to deliver the State of the Nation Address to a Joint Sitting of the NA and the NCOP to officially open the sixth democratic Parliament on the provisionally scheduled date of 20 June 2019. – SAnews.gov.za