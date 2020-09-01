New Ingonyama Trust board appointed

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has announced the appointment of an interim Ingonyama Trust board.

The appointment of the new board, which is effective from 1 September 2020, comes after the expiry of the term of office of the current board, as of 31 August 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said the Minister had taken the decision to ensure that the current process of annual audit by the Auditor-General is not compromised, as well as enabling the process of appointing the permanent board and relevant consultations to go smoothly.

“The Minister is empowered by Ingonyama Trust Act, 1994 (Act No. 3 of 1994) to appoint board members after consultation with Ingonyama, the Premier and the chairperson of the House of Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal,” said the ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

Since the chairperson of the board is designated by the Act, as Ingonyama or his nominee, Sipho Ngwenya has been nominated by Ingonyama as the chairperson.

The Minister has appointed the following members to serve on the interim board:

Dr Z. Qunta as vice-chairperson Adv. V Z Mngwengwe Adv. L. Zama Inkosi W T Mavundla Inkosi Z.T Gumede Inkosi P.R Bele Inkosi S.E Shabalala

- SAnews.gov.za