New Ingonyama Trust board appointed

Tuesday, September 1, 2020

Agriculture, Land Reform and Rural Development Minister, Thoko Didiza, has announced the appointment of an interim Ingonyama Trust board.

The appointment of the new board, which is effective from 1 September 2020, comes after the expiry of the term of office of the current board, as of 31 August 2020.

In a statement, the ministry said the Minister had taken the decision to ensure that the current process of annual audit by the Auditor-General is not compromised, as well as enabling the process of appointing the permanent board and relevant consultations to go smoothly.

“The Minister is empowered by Ingonyama Trust Act, 1994 (Act No. 3 of 1994) to appoint board members after consultation with Ingonyama, the Premier and the chairperson of the House of Traditional leaders in KwaZulu-Natal,” said the ministry in a statement on Tuesday.

Since the chairperson of the board is designated by the Act, as Ingonyama or his nominee, Sipho Ngwenya has been nominated by Ingonyama as the chairperson.

The Minister has appointed the following members to serve on the interim board:

  1. Dr Z. Qunta as vice-chairperson
  2. Adv. V Z Mngwengwe
  3. Adv. L. Zama
  4. Inkosi W T Mavundla
  5. Inkosi Z.T Gumede
  6. Inkosi P.R Bele
  7. Inkosi S.E Shabalala
 

SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

5664 Views
25 Aug 2020

SASSA changes disability grant payment dates

17101 Views
23 Jul 2020

Department provides clarity on licence renewals

560 Views
01 Sep 2020

SASSA clarifies rejected R350 grant applications

59371 Views
18 Jun 2020

International travel restrictions, curfew remain under level 2

15354 Views
15 Aug 2020

Kubayi-Ngubane urges restaurants to stick to COVID-19 rules

321 Views
01 Sep 2020

SA News on Facebook