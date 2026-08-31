NEDLAC Symposium and Summit to be held this week

Monday, August 31, 2026

The National Economic Development and Labour Council (NEDLAC) will this week hold the 2026 Symposium and the 31st annual Summit, bringing together government, labour, business and the community to discuss national challenges and find common solutions.

NEDLAC is South Africa’s apex social dialogue institution, capable of bringing together social partners, including government, to tackle the country’s most pressing challenges.

The symposium will take place on Thursday under the theme: "Advancing Productivity and Decent Work through Social Dialogue in Southern Africa."

“The symposium brings together social partners, policy experts, and regional and international organisations from across Southern Africa to share experiences, best practices, and policy innovations.

“Discussions will examine how productivity gains can translate into quality jobs, fair wages, improved working conditions, and stronger regional cooperation among the Southern African Development Community (SADC) member states,” NEDLAC said on its website.

Areas under discussion at the symposium will include productivity, quality employment, social dialogue and cooperation across Southern Africa.

An AI-powered future

Following the symposium will be NEDLAC’s 31st annual summit, on Friday under the theme: "Advancing Inclusive Growth and Decent Work in the Age of AI."

The theme underpins national efforts to ensure that rapid digital transformation directly benefits citizens while guarding against widening inequality.

Reflecting on three decades of collaboration, social partners will focus on harnessing AI and digital tools to support small, medium, and micro enterprises (SMMEs), empower young jobseekers, and enhance workforce skills.

“As South Africa’s premier platform for social dialogue, the Summit brings together Government, Labour, Business, and Community to shape the country’s socio-economic and labour agenda in the age of artificial intelligence – ensuring that technological change drives inclusive growth and decent work for all,” the website read.

The summit and dialogue come at a time when government is seized with tackling slow growth and low employment.

At the two events, government, labour, business and the community will come together to tackle these social and economic challenges. – SAnews.gov.za