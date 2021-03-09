Ndabeni-Abrahams notes judgement on auctioning of spectrum

Tuesday, March 9, 2021

Communications and Digital Technologies Minister, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, has noted the judgment handed down by the High Court on the auctioning of spectrum. 

The High Court in Pretoria on Monday ordered the Independent Communications Authority of South Africa (Icasa) to halt the planned auction of radio frequency spectrum licences, pending a hearing of contentions raised by broadcaster e.tv and Telkom.

In a statement on Tuesday, Ndabeni-Abrahams said the ministry remains open to mediation for the parties involved in order to find a common solution through alternative dispute resolution outside of the court process.

“Like all parties involved, government would like to see the auctioning of spectrum taking place without delay. The department remains committed and focused on completing the Broadcasting Digital Migration project, and switching off all analogue transmitters, in line with the announcement made by President Cyril Ramaphosa during this year’s State of the Nation Address,” Ndabeni-Abrahams said.

The Minister also called on all parties and the sector to work together in the spirit of “give and take”, and avert further delays on auctioning of spectrum. – SAnews.gov.za

