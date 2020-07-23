NCOP approves 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill

The National Council of Provinces (NCOP) approved the 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill during its plenary sitting on Wednesday.

The bill was tabled by Finance Minister Tito Mboweni on 24 June, as part of the 2020 Supplementary Budget, made necessary by the COVID-19 pandemic and the country’s continued economic downturn.

The 2020 Division of Revenue Amendment Bill addresses changes in the equitable division of nationally raised revenue among the three spheres of government, changes to provincial conditional grant allocations and changes to the local government equitable share and conditional grant allocations.

During a plenary sitting, the NCOP’s Select Committee on Appropriations reported that it had agreed to the bill without amendments, and recommended that the House do the same.

“The National Assembly (NA) considered and passed the bill at its plenary sitting on 15 July and focus now shifts to the 2020 Adjustments Appropriation Bill. Consideration of this bill is provisionally scheduled for a plenary sitting of the NA on 29 July and for provisionally scheduled plenary sittings of the NCOP on 31 July and 4 August 2020,” Parliamentary spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said.

The Select Committee’s report on the bill, can be read in the official announcement papers of Parliament at https://www.parliament.gov.za/storage/app/media/Docs/atc/3a988e25-cf96-4fbe-b80e-5e858a68aa1a.pdf (Announcements, Tablings and Committee Reports of 21 July 2020), starting from page 43. - SAnews.gov.za