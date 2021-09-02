National State of Disaster extended

Thursday, September 2, 2021

Cabinet has approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to next month.

“Cabinet approved the extension of the National State of Disaster to 15 October 2021, in terms of Section 27(5) (c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (57 of 2002),” Minister in the Presidency Mondli Gungubele said on Thursday.

In addition, Cabinet approved that the country should remain on Adjusted Alert Level 3 of the national response to the COVID-19 pandemic. –SAnews.gov.za

 

