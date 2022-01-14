National State of Disaster on COVID-19 extended

Friday, January 14, 2022

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (CoGTA) Minister Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma has Gazetted the extension of the National State of Disaster on COVID-19 until 15 February 2022.

The extension was in terms of section 27(5)(c) of the Disaster Management Act, 2002 (Act No. 57 of 2002).

In a statement, the Ministry on Friday said the extension took into account the need to continue augmenting the existing legislation and contingency arrangements undertaken by organs of state and all other role players to mitigate against the impact of the disaster on lives and livelihoods.

“All people are urged to continue adherence to COVID-19 regulations. Everyone has to wear a face mask at all times, social distance, avoid closed and poorly ventilated spaces, large gatherings and wash hands with soap and water or use an alcohol-based hand sanitiser.

“We urge all South Africans to heed the call by our government to be vaccinated as it is through mass vaccination that we will be able to achieve herd immunity and ultimately protect lives and livelihoods,” reads the statement. – SAnews.gov.za

