National Orders nominations open

President Cyril Ramaphosa has as Grand Patron of the National Orders invited the public to nominate persons from all walks of life who, in their view, are deserving of the country’s highest honours, the National Orders, in April next year.

The next National Orders awards investiture ceremony will take place in April 2020, honouring South Africans and eminent foreign nationals who have contributed to the achievement of a free, united, non-racial, non-sexist, prosperous and democratic South Africa in various ways.

Also honoured are citizens who have sacrificed life and limb to save others and those who have excelled in various fields.

Calling for nominations – the Presidency said the ceremony contributes towards unity, reconciliation and nation building.

The selection process of the awards will be processed and administered by the National Orders Advisory Council appointed by the President of the Republic.

Brigitte Mabandla will head the council as Chairperson and Mandla Langa as Deputy Chairperson.

The other members of the council are Glenda Gray, Molefi Oliphant, Lindiwe Mabuza, Malegapuru Makgoba, Sally Padayachie, Buti Tlhagale, James Motlatsi, Fazel Randera and Nothembi Mkhwebane.

The following six orders are bestowed annually on deserving recipients:

The Order of Mendi for Bravery recognises South African citizens who have performed acts of bravery.

The Order of Ikhamanga recognises South African citizens who have excelled in the fields of arts, culture, literature, music, journalism and sport.

The Order of the Baobab recognises South African citizens who have contributed to community service, business and economy, science, medicine and technological innovation.

The Order of Luthuli recognises South African citizens who have contributed to the struggle for democracy, nation-building, building democracy and human rights, justice and peace as well as for the resolution of conflict.

The Order of Mapungubwe recognises South Africans who have excelled and attained exceptional achievement to the benefit of South Africa and beyond.

The Order of the Companions of OR Tambo recognises eminent foreign nationals for friendship shown to South Africa. It is therefore an Order of peace, cooperation and active expression of solidarity and support.

Nominations forms are available on The Presidency website: www.presidency.gov.za.

Members of the public are urged to attach a motivation on the person nominated.

Self- nomination or the nomination of public servants is not permissible. The 2020 National Orders nominations will close on 31 August 2019. – SAnews.gov.za