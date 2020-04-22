N West Premier visits Lichtenburg amid violent protest

North West Premier, Professor Job Mokgoro, is today visiting Blydeville and Boikhutso townships near Lichtenburg, following a violent community protest.

The protest on Tuesday led to the torching of two police vehicles and an ambulance.

It is believed that the community protest was sparked by the death of two children, after allegedly being hit by a private vehicle and a police vehicle in two separate incidents in the Ditsobotla Local Municipality.

Mokgoro will visit the families of the deceased children to convey condolences on behalf of the people and the North West Provincial Government.

The Premier, who will be accompanied by members of the Provincial Command Council, will also witness first-hand the damage caused by the protest.

Mokgoro was initially scheduled to launch a post-lockdown housing development programme for 57 identified families in Coleridge, Vryburg.

Due to the developments in Ditsobotla, the visit to Vryburg has been rescheduled to a date that will be announced in due course.

Mokgoro recently visited Vryburg, where he launched a COVID-19 mass screening, testing and contact tracing campaign at the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District.

During the campaign, he noted with great concern the plight of Coleridge residents, who are staying in houses that are in a state of collapse, with asbestos roofs. – SAnews.gov.za