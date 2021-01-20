N West labour offices closed for decontamination

Wednesday, January 20, 2021

The Department of Employment and Labour in the North West has closed the Rustenburg and Mafikeng Labour Centres after three COVID-19 cases were identified.

“The temporary closure of the two labour centres will allow employees who have been in contact with the affected employees to self-isolate and for the necessary cleaning protocols for the office to be carried out as required,” the department said on Wednesday.

The department expressed concern at the disruption of services but said the closure of its centres is important for the safety of clients and staff members.

“We understand that there is a high demand for the services that we offer due to the unfortunate situation that the country and the rest of the world are experiencing, however, it is important to look after the health and safety of our clients and officials.

“[It is important to] ensure that this disease does not spread and hence at times we have to close offices and follow the necessary protocols,” said North West Chief Director for Provincial Operations Andile Makapela said.

An announcement will be made about the opening of these two offices once the decontamination process is completed.

Clients are encouraged to use the department’s online services found on www.labour.gov.za or visit other nearest offices. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Home Affairs suspends some services

11846 Views
12 Jan 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

51195 Views
07 Dec 2020

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

105826 Views
28 Dec 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

199860 Views
25 Aug 2020

2021 school calendar to kick off on 25 January

83517 Views
01 Oct 2020

Gauteng opens late online registration for Grade 1 and 8 learners

20494 Views
22 Dec 2020

SA News on Facebook