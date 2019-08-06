N Cape welcomes cost cutting measures

Northern Cape Premier Dr Zamani Saul has welcomed the decision by President Cyril Ramaphosa to further cut unnecessary government spending by the Executive.

This follows the instruction by the President to three of his Ministers to review certain aspects of the recently revised Ministerial Handbook.

The Ministers have been requested to identify areas in the ministerial guide where perks can be cut.

Since taking office, Saul has on numerous occasions committed that the Northern Cape executive of this sixth administration will cut down on ministerial luxuries and instead utilise resources to improve the lives of the poor in the province.

“We will be the force of example by cutting back on executive luxuries and frills to ensure that the little resources we have as the province are directed towards developmental projects,” said the Premier during the State of the Province Address recently.

“In this regard, we therefore commit to… pursuing an extremely modest lifestyle by seeking the modest and absolutely necessary benefits of the Ministerial Handbook,” he said.

The provincial government has already embarked on a process to review the new guidelines contained in the revised Ministerial Handbook.

Saul has committed to cutting costs where possible and necessary to improve on service delivery and quality standards.

“This forms part of the building blocks for creating a modern, growing and successful province. These nice-to-have institutional practices and cultures do not form part of our electoral mandate,” Saul said. – SAnews.gov.za