N Cape community applauded for helping police apprehend suspects

Provincial Commissioner of the Northern Cape, Lt Gen Koliswa Otola, has commended the police and the Onseepkans community for their assistance in apprehending and arresting six alleged armed robbers.

In a statement, she reiterated that partnership policing reaps great successes.

SAPS spokesperson Lt Col Sergio Kock said: “On Monday morning, one armed man entered a shop in Augrabies with a firearm and robbed the cashier of an undisclosed amount of cash and cigarettes. A patrolling police vehicle spotted the robber as he jumped into a Toyota SUV with five other male occupants inside and sped off.

“Police followed and the robbers started shooting at the police vehicle. The suspects then stopped the vehicle and fled on foot into the veld close to the N14 in the direction of Pofadder. Highway Patrol, Springbok and Upington K9 as well as Upington POPS and local police members were activated for assistance.”

Local farmers also assisted SAPS with a drone and a light aircraft, he said.

Kock said all six male suspects were arrested at different locations in the area.

“Three firearms and ammunition were seized during the apprehension of the suspects. No injuries or fatalities were reported.

“The six males between the ages of 22 and 30 were arrested and charged for attempted murder, business robbery and possession of unlicensed firearms. The vehicle was also seized as it was used in the commission of a crime. The suspects will soon appear in court,” he said.

Four of the suspects are foreign nationals while the other two are South Africans.

General Otola warned criminals that their space will be squeezed to zero as there will be boots on the ground to enhance police visibility during this period and beyond. – SAnews.gov.za