Murder suspect to appear in Witbank court

A 36-year-old suspect, alleged to have been involved in the murder of an elderly woman, is expected to appear before the Witbank Magistrates' Court today.

The man handed himself over to officials at the Mondeor Police Station in Gauteng on Wednesday, following the 86-year-old woman’s murder at an old age home in Mpumalanga on 31 January 2021.

“This was after a manhunt was launched by police following an incident in which the elderly woman was murdered,” said the South African Police Service.

The woman had been robbed of her vehicle and several other belongings.

“The investigation revealed that her vehicle, a white Honda Jazz, and her belongings were stolen during the incident, and fortunately the vehicle became a positive catalyst for the investigation, as it was later recovered abandoned in Krugersdorp on Monday. After finding the car, they then strongly believed that the suspect could also be around Gauteng,” said the police.

The suspect handed himself over to the Mondeor police station, while the search for him was still underway. – SAnews.gov.za