Murder case against MP postponed

The case against Member of Parliament, Sibusiso Kula, related to the murder of his wife, has been postponed in the Orkney Magistrate’s Court.

Kula was arrested and denied bail in February after his wife, Jennifer, was found with a stab wound on her back at her Kanana Township home in November.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) North West Region spokesperson, Henry Mamothame, said the court also gave Kula a notice to appeal the denial of his bail application.

“The first appeal on the bail judgement was also struck off the roll at the High Court of South Africa, North West Division, as his application was not in order. Senior State Advocate, Benny Kalakgosi, has prepared heads of argument to oppose the application.

“An application has been submitted to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, Dr Rachel Makhari, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature,” Mamothame said.

He explained that investigations into the matter continue.

“Police reports reveal that Kula’s wife was found murdered… in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

“Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder, and he was arrested…and charged with murder. Police investigations are still underway, and Kula will remain in police custody until the next court appearance,” Mamothame said.

Kula is expected back in court on April 17. – SAnews.gov.za