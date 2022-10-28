Multi-million rand road construction project to benefit Midrand communities

Gauteng MEC for Transport and Logistics, Kedibone Diale-Tlabela, says communities in and around Midrand are set to benefit from skills and employment with the newly launched R500 million K101 road construction project.

“As per our commitment to using our allocated budget towards boosting the province’s economic recovery and creating job opportunities, this project will contribute greatly towards achieving our set goals. It will also serve to improve service delivery in the surrounding townships whilst empowering them with much-needed skills and work experience,” the MEC said on Friday.

The dual carriageway construction project is situated between the cities of Tshwane and Johannesburg. It will run from D795 Road in Midrand to the N1 (Brakfontein) Road.

The scope of work includes the building of three new bridges, the extension of the existing Rietspruit bridge, lighting of the entire road, installation of traffic signals as well as the construction of new drainage culverts, concrete side drains, sidewalks for pedestrians and a cycle path along the Western road reserve.

Diale-Tlabela officially launched the project at a sod-turning event where she outlined the benefits of the project to community members.

“Communities in areas such Kaalfontein, Olievenhoutbosch, Phomolong and Pinedene should benefit greatly from this project. We remain steadfast in our quest of ensuring that all projects give our people value for money, are completed on time and cost-effectively,” the MEC said.

She said the construction of the dual carriageway will improve the flow of traffic and road safety in the area, as well as reduce congestion around the Midrand area. The existing K101 Road also serves as an alternative route to the N1 freeway.

The construction of the dual carriageway road is approximately 5.4km and it is expected to be completed in 2024.

“As part of safe-guarding funds injected into this project and ensuring that it is completed on time, we will be constantly monitoring the project through the department’s Transport Infrastructure House (TIH). TIH is a project management unit that keeps track of all the projects from inception to handover. The constant monitoring of the projects will assist us to achieve our GGT2030 vision of building smart transport infrastructure projects that enable economic growth and job creation initiatives,” MEC said. – SAnews.gov.za