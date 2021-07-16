Multi-disciplinary operations around OR Tambo to maintain stability

Friday, July 16, 2021

Minister of Communications, Stella Ndabeni-Abrahams, and Eastern Cape Premier, Oscar Mabuyane, have met with the Eastern Cape SAPS Senior Management in Mthatha today.

Acting OR Tambo District Commissioner, Brigadier Vukile Ntandane welcomed the delegation and emphasised the police’s commitment to ensure safety and stability in the district.

He presented the multi-disciplinary operations that are taking place around OR Tambo in maintaining order in the vicinity, following the interventions made by both Justice Crime Prevention and Security (JCPS) and Economic Clusters.

The stakeholders are expected to lead a community awareness drive against looting and vandalism in the OR Tambo District.

“The drive is planned to take form of a motorcade compromising stakeholders from the security cluster, business, religious leaders and taxi industries,” the SAPS said in a statement. - SAnews.gov.za

 

