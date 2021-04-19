Mthethwa ups the ante on CSA impasse

Monday, April 19, 2021

Sport, Arts and Culture Minister, Nathi Mthethwa, has expressed disappointment at Cricket South Africa’s (CSA) failure to adopt the revised Memorandum of Incorporation (MOI).

This comes after the CSA members’ council at the weekend reportedly voted against the adoption of the MOI during a special general meeting.

In a statement, the Ministry said the revised MOI that the affiliates decided against adopting, constituted an agreement between CSA members’ council and the interim board.

“Accordingly, any failure to ratify such an agreement entered into by a duly authorised members’ council representatives, can only be interpreted as acting in bad faith,” said the Ministry.

The turn of events, taking place following several missed opportunities by the members’ council, has left the Minister with no further option but to exercise his rights in terms of s13(5) of the Sports Act.

“To this end, the Minister will next week be taking the necessary steps required to exercise his rights in terms of the law prescripts,” said the Ministry. – SAnews.gov.za

