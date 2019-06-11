Mpumalanga air quality challenges

Tuesday, June 11, 2019

Environment, Forestry and Fisheries Minister Barbara Creecy has noted the application lodged by Groundwork and Vukani Environment represented by the Centre for Environmental Rights, and agrees there are air quality challenges in the Mpumalanga Highveld Area.

There has been extensive engagement on this matter during the fifth administration which resulted in the current review of the Air Quality Management Plan for the area.  

“The aim of the review is to find sustainable and practical ways to improve the quality of air, in line with our Constitutional obligations.

“Accordingly, it would be her preference that there is further engagement outside of a court process to find ways to satisfy the needs of citizens living in these areas for better quality air,” the Department of Environment, Forestry and Fisheries said in a statement.

Air Quality Management Plan is a tool used in managing the quality of air, as it spells out specific activities/ interventions to be undertaken by individual polluters and includes commitments by industry. – SAnews.gov.za

