MPs to debate SONA

The focus on the State of the Nation Address will continue this week when Parliamentarians on Tuesday and Wednesday debate President Cyril Ramaphosa’s second SONA.

Parliament spokesperson Moloto Mothapo said on Sunday President Ramaphosa will respond to the debate on Thursday.

The debate is among a series of engagements expected to unfold in Parliament this week as the fifth administration begins to wrap up ahead of the 8 May General Election.

Meanwhile, Parliament will host an exhibition on the 4th Industrial Revolution, starting on Tuesday. The expo, which ends on Friday, is hosted in partnership with the Ministries of Science and Technology and Communications.

“A roundtable is scheduled for Friday to discuss topics such as cybercrime, security, the form and impact of the 4th Industrial Revolution on employment.

“This week’s exhibition and roundtable follows a roundtable in May 2018, which Parliament held as part of its commitment to hold public discussions about the issue,” Parliament said in a statement.

Ahead of the SONA debates, 40 committee meetings are scheduled to take place. These meetings are scheduled to consider a variety of issues including 18 bills and legislative issues; departmental plans to carry out issues raised in SONA; other matters of public interest, and quarterly and annual reports of government entities. – SAnews.gov.za