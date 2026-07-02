Eskom receives report on alleged irregular diesel procurement

Thursday, July 2, 2026

Eskom has received a report on the independent investigation into possible irregularities relating to the procurement of diesel fuel and storage contracts.

According to Eskom, the investigation was originally launched in March 2025 by the power utility’s Group Investigations and Security (GIS) function following “monitoring of contract performance during operational emergencies” involving load shedding early last year, as well as tip-offs.

“The independent forensic firm has delivered its comprehensive report, and the matter is progressing through the required internal corporate governance, legal review and quality assurance processes to ensure that all findings strictly meet the necessary evidentiary and procedural standards to support any disciplinary and legal action.

“As part of strengthening the evidentiary base of the investigation, Eskom previously expanded the scope of work associated with the management of the contracts following the interim report, to include further document analysis, supplementary interviews, and digital forensic reviews of key records,” the power utility explained.

Eskom Group Chief Executive (GCE) Dan Marokane has assured the public that the power utility is handling the matter with precision.

“We remain committed to taking the corrective actions on the findings of this investigation with the appropriate level of legal thoroughness given what is at stake.

“We will update stakeholders at the end of the quality assurance process, which is expected to be by the end of July,” Marokane said.

The matter has been reported to the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) for investigation.

Eskom stated it will temporarily withhold specific details of the findings due to the sensitive ongoing legal and disciplinary procedures.

“Considering the internal processes currently underway as well as the consequence management steps Eskom is already taking, and may need to further take, to address the identified procurement and contract management breaches relating to this matter, and the possibility of criminal prosecution…Eskom is not in a position to engage on the details or comment further at this stage, so as not to jeopardise the next stage of the process.

“Eskom supports and encourages the reporting of any concerns or alleged wrongdoing through its established whistleblowing and reporting mechanisms and treats all such information with the necessary seriousness and confidentiality,” the power utility said. – SAnews.gov.za