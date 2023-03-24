Motshekga and Queen Mathilde visit Emuseni Day Care Centre

Friday, March 24, 2023
Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians with Social Development Minister Lindiwe Zulu at the Union Buildings on Thursday, 23 March.

Basic Education Minister, Angie Motshekga, and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Belgians will today visit Emuseni Day Care Centre in Orlando West, Soweto.

The visit comes as His Majesty Prince Phillippe and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde of the Kingdom of Belgium are on a State Visit to South Africa, at the invitation of President Cyril Ramaphosa.

On Thursday, the President hosted the Belgian Monarch at the Union Buildings, where the two countries engaged in Official Talks to advance bilateral relations.

“Minister Motshekga and Her Majesty Queen Mathilde will visit the centre where they will engage with educators and learners, while also engaging in play-based learning, as well as reading activities with learners,” the Basic Education Department said in a statement. –SAnews.gov.za

