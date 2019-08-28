Motorists urged to avoid Tshwane CBD

Wednesday, August 28, 2019

The Tshwane Metro Police Department (TMPD) has advised motorists to avoid the CBD and use alternative routes as there is a protest in the city.

Metro Police officers and the South African Police Service (SAPS) have been deployed to monitor the situation.

According to media reports, a large group of people believed to be taxi drivers is protesting because one of their own was killed allegedly during confrontations with suspected drug dealers on Tuesday.

Motorists should take note of the following street closures due to unrest in the CBD:

  • Lilian Ngoyi between Pretorius and Boom street 
  • Boom between Thabo Sehume and Sisulu Street 
  • Struben between Thabo Sehume and Sisulu Street 
  • Johannes Ramokoase between Thabo Sehume and Sisulu Street 
  • Madiba between Thabo Sehume and Sisulu Street 
  • Soutpansberg between Boom and Steve Biko Street
     

- SAnews.gov.za

