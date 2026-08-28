Morolong to address Unitra Community Radio’s 30th Anniversary

Friday, August 28, 2026

Deputy Minister in The Presidency, Kenny Morolong, will today deliver the keynote address at the 30th anniversary celebration of Unitra Community Radio, marking three decades of community broadcasting and its contribution to grassroots democracy.

The anniversary event, which takes place in Mthatha, forms part of the broader Milestones of Freedom Campaign, launched by President Cyril Ramaphosa in June 2026.

The campaign reflects on South Africa’s democratic journey and recognises institutions that have played a role in empowering communities through access to information, education and civic participation.

Unitra Community Radio’s three decades of broadcasting coincide with a significant year in South Africa’s constitutional democracy, as the country marks the 30th anniversary of the Constitution.

At the heart of the Constitution is the Bill of Rights, which protects fundamental freedoms including freedom of expression.

These constitutional protections have provided an important foundation for the growth of the community media sector, enabling local platforms to give communities a voice through storytelling, information sharing and content creation.

Unitra’s 30-year journey is therefore being recognised as an important milestone in the development of community media and as an example of the resilience of South Africa’s democracy.

Since its establishment, Unitra Community Radio has provided a platform for local voices, promoted social cohesion, supported development initiatives and contributed to strengthening democracy through community-centred broadcasting.

The anniversary celebrations are also intended to reflect on the role of community media in ensuring that information reaches communities at grassroots level, while creating opportunities for citizens to participate in conversations about issues affecting their lives.

The main anniversary event follows a series of build-up activities involving Unitra Community Radio, the Government Communication and Information System (GCIS) and other stakeholders.

These include an Intergenerational Community Media Dialogue, UCR@30, held on 26 August, as well as a Play Your Part Clean-Up Campaign at Mandela Park (Ematyeni), R61, Mthatha, on 27 August 2026.

The 30th anniversary celebration is expected to bring together stakeholders, community media representatives and members of the broader Mthatha community to reflect on Unitra’s contribution over the past three decades and its role in shaping an informed and active citizenry. – SAnews.gov.za

