Deputy Minister in the Presidency to attend the 10th Ephraim Mogale Career Expo

Thursday, June 25, 2026

The Deputy Minister in the Presidency Nonceba Mhlauli will on Friday attend the 10th Ephraim Mogale Career Expo at the Laerskool Sports Ground in Marble Hall, Limpopo.

“The career expo will bring together learners, government departments, higher education institutions, SETAs, and industry stakeholders to provide young people with information on career opportunities, skills development programmes, bursaries, entrepreneurship, and pathways to employment,” the Presidency said in a statement.

As part of the programme, the Deputy Minister will interact with exhibitors, engage with learners, and deliver remarks on government interventions aimed at improving youth employment outcomes through initiatives such as SAYouth.mobi, implemented in partnership with the National Youth Development Agency (NYDA), and the Presidential Youth Employment Intervention (PYEI).

The PYEI is South Africa’s flagship initiative to create meaningful employment and economic opportunities for young people, aiming to integrate two million youth into the economy over the next decade.

The PYEI is coordinated by a Project Management Office (PMO) in the Presidency and combines the know-how of leading experts, government departments, the private sector, social partners and young people themselves. – SAnews.gov.za