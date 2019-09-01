Moria pilgrims urged to drive safely

Transport Minister Fikile Mbalula has urged motorists from a pilgrimage in Moria to exercise caution on the roads as they return to the destinations.

Thousands of Zion Christian Church (ZCC) members this weekend travelled to Moria to celebrate the consecration of their new year.

In a statement issued on Sunday, the Minister said: “We are calling on all motorists to adhere to the rules of the road. Be patient and considerate. Refrain from distracted driving, excessive speeding and dangerous overtaking. Don’t drink and drive, arrive alive.”

The religious occasion coincided with the end of the month, further increasing traffic volumes to Limpopo.

The Ministry said Mbalula’s call for caution comes as nine people were killed and 27 others were wounded after a bakkie crashed into a Toyota Quantum on a road outside Mokopane last month.

“Traffic officers and national police will monitor all major routes on a 24 hour basis in a bid to curb carnage on the roads this weekend,” said the Ministry. - SAnews.gov.za