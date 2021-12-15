More storms predicted for E Cape

With communities reeling from the impact of last week's inclement weather, the South African Weather Services (SAWS) says severe thunderstorms are again expected to lash several parts of the Eastern Cape.

This is in the wake of numerous days of inclement weather, which has in the past four days claimed six lives and destroyed several houses and other property.

In a weather report, the SAWS said severe thunderstorms with heavy downpours, large amounts of small hail, strong damaging winds and excessive lightning are expected in the province. Affected parts include the O.R. Tambo District Municipality, Amahlathi, Great Kei, Mnquma, Mbhashe, Walter Sisulu LM, Senqu, and Elundini. Areas in the Chris Hani District Municipality are also expected to be affected by the downpour.

Eastern Cape Premier Oscar Mabuyane on Monday visited communities that have been hard-hit by recent storms in the King Sabata Dalindyebo and Mhlontlo Local Municipalities in the O.R. Tambo District Municipality.

In a statement, the Office of the Premier (OTP) said Mabuyane also conveyed his condolences to the families of the deceased.

The weather wreaked havoc in the area on 9 December 2021, leaving a further 19 people injured after houses collapsed on them.

The OTP said a preliminary assessment of the damage caused revealed that three areas in King Sabata Dalindyebo Local Municipality have sustained severe damage to houses.

“The affected villages are Qolweni in Sgubudwini, Ntilini in Lower Xongora and Ndungwane villages,” the office said.

Other villages sustained scattered damage. In the King Sabata Dalindyebo LM, the storms left 77 families homeless, 15 partially homeless and four destitute. Livestock, including sheep, goats and chickens were killed.

“Siyazama Ntilini Pre-School was damaged. Infrastructure like electricity power lines and electricity meter boxes were also damaged. Meanwhile, the Gqunu Bridge in Mhlontlo ward 17 was washed away.

“The OR Tambo District Municipality, which is leading a multi-disciplinary coordinated effort to assist the affected households, has appealed for donations of food and temporary shelter structures as an urgent intervention for those that have been affected,” the office said.

The provincial government urged members of the public in distress to contact the Disaster Risk Management Centre on 047 501 6494 or a message via WhatsApp on 073 205 6465. – SAnews.gov.za