More to see and do in Qwaqwa

Tourism Minister Derek Hanekom will this Friday officially launch and handover Metsi Matso Lodge in Qwaqwa in the Free State.

The Department of Tourism built the lodge as part of the National Tourism Sector Strategy to increase tourism products at rural nodes and to enhance visitor experience.

The lodge, which can provide accommodation for more than 60 visitors, is one of a number of infrastructure projects under the department’s Working for Tourism initiative. The initiative is funded by the Expanded Public Works Programme (EPWP).

“It is envisaged that the facility will create employment opportunities and stimulate the local tourism economy,” the department said.

The facility offers 12 luxury chalets and 10 standard rooms. The lodge, according to its website, has two restaurants, both having bar facilities as well as seating areas for patrons’ entertainment. Hosting weddings and functions, the facility also has a conference venue that accommodates 200 guests.

The launch will culminate with an imbizo affording Hanekom, along with the executives of the Free State province, Thabo Mofutsanyana District Municipality and Maloti-A-Phofung Local Municipality an opportunity to engage with the community on tourism development in the area. – SAnews.gov.za