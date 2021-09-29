More than a million Gauteng residents dodge second jab

Gauteng Premier David Makhura says more than a million people in Gauteng have not gone back to receive their second jab of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

He was speaking during a visit to the newly opened pop-up vaccine site at Khutsong in the Merafong municipality in the province’s West Rand on Wednesday.

Makhura highlighted that receiving the second jab of the vaccine gives you even more protection from getting severely ill if you contract COVID-19.

“We have over a million people who have taken their first dose of Pfizer whose days have come and passed for their second dose and they haven’t pitched at the vaccination site. I want to call on them to please go for their second dose. We know that the scientists say one dose of Pfizer protects you but the second dose makes you even much safer,” he said.

The premier encouraged those who are yet to be vaccinated, to do so before the expected fourth wave predicted to come later this year.

“Those who have not taken their first dose, we are saying to you, you are really playing a very dangerous game because should we get the fourth wave, you are not going to be in a very safe position. We want to reach more people ahead of the November elections where there will be lots of up and downs, ahead of the festive season and ahead of the fourth wave.

Meanwhile, Makhura revealed that at least 61% of the adult population living in the Merafong municipal area have received at least one dose of the Pfizer vaccine or the Johnson and Johnson vaccine.

“Those who are fully vaccinated are about 30% of that 61% which is above the national average. So we have come a very long way with this municipality on the vaccination programme.

Premier Makhura said the provincial government had been concerned about low vaccination turnout in the district but it is showing signs of more vaccine uptake.

“The West Rand as a district was doing very badly two months ago. We had to put lots of effort, lots of mobilisation. We had to release our mobile units. The story of successful [vaccination programmes] is when the local leaders, the local councillors and local community leaders go out and say…[they] will vaccinate. This has been the story here,” he said. – SAnews.gov.za