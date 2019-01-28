Mkhize commends peaceful Vuwani voter registration weekend

Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Zweli Mkhize has commended the peaceful voter registration weekend in Vuwani, in Limpopo.

South Africans at the weekend took to their local voting stations to register or confirm their registration status ahead of the upcoming elections.

Mkhize in a statement issued on Sunday said the Independent Electoral Commission (IEC) had reported a good turnout of potential voters in all the voting stations, including the troubled Vuwani in the province’s Vhembe District.

“We are encouraged by the turnout of the citizens who came out in their numbers registering to vote and checking their addresses and we commend all those who visited registration stations as their commitment will lead to a better future for South Africa and strengthen our democracy,” said Mkhize in the statement.

The IEC has indicated that many of the 22 935 registration stations were opened and were able to afford potential voters to register and check their details on the voters' roll.

In Vuwani, all 32 voting stations opened and were operational for the duration of the registration weekend. No incidence of intimidation or attacks were reported and the Minister commended the leadership for prioritising voter registration.

The Minister met with Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and traditional Affairs MEC Jerry Ndou, Mayors of Vhembe and Collins Chabane Municipalities, Traditional leaders and the Pro-Makhado Demarcation Task Team (PMDTT) on 24 January.

The meeting agreed that political processes, like registering to vote and the actual voting, will be allowed to proceed without hindrances.

Mkhize urged all stakeholders to continue working together to ensure that a lasting solution is found to address the demarcation challenges in Vuwani and surrounding areas. – SAnews.gov.za