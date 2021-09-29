Mission green: SA on track to plant 10 million trees

The Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment is set to plant 4 000 indigenous trees in Vryburg, North West, as part of an ambitious plan to restore forests.

The department’s Deputy Minister, Makhotso Sotyu, accompanied by North West Premier Bushy Maape, will lead the planting initiative on Thursday.

Government has committed the 10 Million Tree Programme, which aims to have at least two million trees planted every year over a period of five years in South Africa.

Tree planting in Vryburg forms part of the annual National Arbor Month campaign coordinated by the department in partnership with Total South Africa.

This year’s campaign is coordinated under the theme: “Forest Restoration: a path to recovery and well-being,” signifying the importance of protecting and conserving the country’s biodiversity as the backbone of the economy and livelihoods.

During her visit in the province, Sotyu will engage with the leadership of the Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality and all local municipalities under the district on matters related to climate change, and the importance of effective forest management.

“Forests strengthen resilience and adaptive capacities to climate-related natural disasters.

“Trees not only enhance biodiversity and address food security, but most importantly, mitigate the harmful impacts of climate change.

“This target is not only aimed at government, but also at the general public, private institutions and business, as well as non-governmental organisations, schools and community-based organisations,” said the department.

Sotyu and Maape will be accompanied by the MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements and Traditional Affairs, Lena Miga; MEC for Economic Development, Environment, Conservation and Tourism, Kenetswe Mosenogi, and the Mayor of Dr Ruth Segomotsi Mompati District Municipality, Kgalalelo Sereko. – SAnews.gov.za