Minister promotes SA tourism offering in Mexico

Sunday, June 14, 2026

As part of efforts to expand market access and streamline travel through digital innovation, Tourism Minister Patricia de Lille has met with Mexico’s Vice Secretary of Tourism, Dr Nathalie Desplas Puel, and the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Alejandra Frausto, to showcase South Africa’s tourism offering.



“During the opening week of the FIFA World Cup 2026 in Mexico, Minister de Lille met with Mexico’s Vice Secretary of Tourism, Dr Nathalie Desplas Puel, the Secretary of Tourism of Mexico City, Alejandra Frausto and more than 40 leading Mexican tour operators to showcase South Africa’s tourism offering and promote the benefits of the Electronic Travel Authorisation [ETA] system,” the Ministry of Tourism said on Sunday.



The FIFA World Cup kicked off on Thursday. This year’s World Cup is being hosted by the United States of America, Canada and Mexico from 11 June to 19 July 2026.



“With a population of more than 130 million people and a rapidly expanding middle and upper-income traveller segment, Mexico has been identified as one of South Africa’s priority growth markets,” said the Ministry.



It added that Mexico is among the largest outbound travel markets in Latin America, presenting significant opportunities to increase visitor numbers, strengthen tourism ties and unlock greater economic benefits for both countries.

South Africa has already seen encouraging growth from the market, and over the past three years, arrivals from Mexico have increased at an average rate of 13%.

The introduction of the ETA system is expected to further accelerate this growth by making travel to South Africa faster, simpler and more accessible for Mexican travellers. The Minister said the ETA represents a significant step forward in removing barriers to travel.



“This visa reform makes it easier than ever for Mexican travellers to visit our beautiful country. Applicants can apply from the comfort of their homes using a computer or mobile phone and receive their visa within 24 hours. Ease of access is one of the most powerful drivers of tourism growth, and we are already seeing strong interest from key international markets,” she said.



An Electronic Travel Authorisation is a digital authorisation that allows prospective travellers from eligible visa-required countries to travel to South Africa for tourism or visitor purposes without the need for a traditional visitor’s visa.



READ | SA rolls out Electronic Travel Authorisation



According to the Ministry, engagements between the Minister and the Mexican officials also focused on strengthening tourism cooperation between the two countries and identifying practical measures to increase visitor flows.



Building on the 2014 Memorandum of Understanding between the Government of the United Mexican States and the Government of the Republic of South Africa, which is currently under review, the two countries have agreed to a three-year Tourism Action Plan (2026 – 2029) aimed at stimulating travel and tourism growth.



Priority areas for implementation include joint destination marketing, sports and culture tourism promotion, participation in tourism trade fairs, knowledge sharing and the expansion of air connectivity.

De Lille said improving connectivity remains central to South Africa’s tourism growth ambitions.

“Air access is a key pillar of the Tourism Growth Partnership Plan. The challenge before us is how we reduce the friction of travel between our countries and make South Africa more accessible to Mexican travellers. Stronger connectivity creates stronger tourism flows, deeper people-to-people ties and greater economic opportunities,” she explained.



Expanding SA’s air network

South Africa is already making significant progress in expanding its international air network.



On 24 June 2026, Spanish carrier Air Europa will launch its inaugural direct flight between Madrid and Johannesburg.



In July, Brazilian carrier LATAM Airlines will add three weekly direct flights between São Paulo and Cape Town.



“These new routes will strengthen South Africa’s connectivity with Latin America and Europe, creating additional opportunities to attract visitors from Mexico and supporting the country’s broader tourism growth agenda.



As South Africa continues to expand market access, improve connectivity and streamline travel through digital innovation, Mexico remains a strategic partner in growing tourism, trade, and investment between Africa and Latin America,” said the Ministry. -SAnews.gov.za