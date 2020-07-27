Minister Patel tests positive for COVID-19

Trade, Industry and Competition Minister Ebrahim Patel has tested positive for COVID-19.

The Minister received his results on Saturday, 25 July 2020. This was the Minister’s second test since the outbreak of this virus.

“Minister Patel is in good spirits and is in self-quarantine, and will continue to work from home. Those that have been in contact with the Minister are also in self-isolation and have been encouraged to get tested,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

On Friday, Minister Patel participated in the virtual parliamentary budget vote debate on the revised budget for the Department of Trade, Industry and Competition (DTIC).

As part of his budget debate speech on Friday, the Minister announced that every directorate of the DTIC and every agency within its mandate will prioritise saving firms and jobs during this period.

“As we wish the Minister a speedy recovery, we extend the same well wishes to the thousands of South Africans and their families who are also battling Coronavirus.”

“To defeat this virus, we must all continue playing our part in observing all health protocols of washing our hands regularly, properly wearing a mask when in public and practicing physical distancing. Together, we can beat the coronavirus,” said Mthembu. – SAnews.gov.za