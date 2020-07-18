Minister Nxesi tests positive for COVID-19

Employment and Labour Minister Thulas Nxesi has tested positive for COVID-19.

Nxesi received his test results on Friday.

“This was the Minister’s fourth round of tests to be conducted since the outbreak of the virus, and the first to return positive,” said Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu.

Minister Nxesi who remains in high spirits, is in self-isolation and will continue to work from home.

Meanwhile all members of the office of the Minister who have come in contact with him, will also undergo testing.

Minister Nxesi is the fifth member of the Executive to contract COVID-19, following Defence Minister Nosiviwe Mapisa-Nqakula, Mineral Resources and Energy Minister Gwede Mantashe, Social Development Deputy Minister Hendrietta Bogopane-Zulu and Correctional Services Deputy Minister Nkosi Phathekile Holomisa.

“Minister Mapisa-Nqakula and Deputy Minister Holomisa have since recovered and we wish our other colleagues, including Minister Nxesi, a speedy recovery.”

“We once again extend our well wishes to all persons currently battling with the virus a speedy recovery. In the same vain, we extend our sincere condolences to the families who have lost their loved ones due to COVID-19." -SAnews.gov.za