Minister Ntshavheni appointed as Acting Minister in the Presidency

Wednesday, January 27, 2021

President Cyril Ramaphosa has appointed Minister of Small Business Development, Khumbudzo Ntshavheni, as Acting Minister in the Presidency: Planning, Monitoring and Evaluation until further notice.

“This appointment, in terms of Section 98 of the Constitution, follows the passing away of Minister in the Presidency Jackson Mthembu on Thursday, 21 January 2021, from COVID-19-related complications,” the Presidency said on Thursday.

The Minister will continue to perform her responsibilities as Minister of Small Business Development while acting as Minister in The Presidency. – SAnews.gov.za

 

Most Read

SAHPRA approves Ivermectin for controlled human use

1132 Views
27 Jan 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

58192 Views
07 Dec 2020

SA moves to level 3 of lockdown

113616 Views
28 Dec 2020

Applicants urged to appeal rejected R350 claims

119985 Views
30 Sep 2020

SONA 2021: No ceremonial festivities

473 Views
27 Jan 2021

Condolences for dedicated public servant

510 Views
27 Jan 2021

SA News on Facebook