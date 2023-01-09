Minister Mchunu to inspect Welbedacht pipeline site

Monday, January 9, 2023

Department of Water and Sanitation (DWS), Minister Senzo Mchunu, together with Deputy Minister David Mahlobo, are expected to conduct an inspection of the Welbedacht pipeline site in the Mangaung Metropolitan Municipality on Monday.

According to the department, the project is aimed at augmenting water into the Bloemfontein integrated water system which has been “experiencing challenges”.

“The project, which involves a construction of the new 1000mm diameter bypass pipeline from Lieuwkop chamber to the Brandkop reservoir, is part of the interventions being implemented by the Department of Water and Sanitation, through its implementing agent, Bloem Water, to ensure adequate supply of potable water to the residents of the Metro.

“The Greater Bloemfontein Water Supply System has been experiencing challenges of insufficient potable water supply to its residents with a shortfall of up to 61% Ml/day,” the department said. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Gauteng online registration for Grades 1 and 8 opens Friday

97965 Views
19 Jul 2022

Over 260 000 Grade 1 and 8 learners in Gauteng placed for 2023

5220 Views
30 Nov 2022

War room to address electricity challenges

3512 Views
11 Dec 2014

SRD grant extended to March 2024

11005 Views
26 Oct 2022

Ekurhuleni exploring legal action following Boksburg blast probe

840 Views
09 Jan 2023

Second Chance Matric Programme registration closure approaching

840 Views
09 Jan 2023

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter