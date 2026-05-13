Minister Lamola arrives in India for BRICS Foreign Ministers’ Meeting

Wednesday, May 13, 2026

International Relations and Cooperation Minister, Ronald Lamola, has arrived in New Delhi, India, for the Meeting of BRICS Ministers of Foreign Affairs/International Relations.



Lamola expressed confidence that the high-level deliberations will strengthen cooperation among BRICS member states, BRICS partner countries and international partners.



“Our presence here represents a concerted effort to shape a global architecture that is as sustainable as it is equitable. Through principled engagement and collaborative resolve, we seek to secure a future that honours the aspirations of all nations,” Minister Lamola stated.



The meeting, hosted under India’s BRICS Chairship, will take place on Thursday and Friday (14 and 15 May 2026).



According to the Department of International Relations and Cooperation (DIRCO), the meeting is convened under the theme: Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation, and Sustainability (BRICS).



“The 2026 agenda is characterised by a profound commitment to a humanity-first orientation, signalling an approach to strengthen multilateralism and fostering inclusive development during this pivotal era of global transformation,” the department said.



BRICS Foreign Ministers are also expected to deliberate on conflicts in different parts of the world, including the Middle East, and call for enhanced efforts to de-escalate tensions and promote peaceful resolutions.



Occupying a unique position as a foundational pillar of the bloc, DIRCO said South Africa continues to serve as the vital nexus between the African continent’s developmental objectives and the vanguard of global innovation.



South Africa’s participation at the session is anchored in a long-standing tradition of principled advocacy, focusing on three core imperatives:

• Equity and Inclusivity: Promoting a balanced international order that upholds the sovereign interests of all states, fostering a more just global community.

• ⁠The Modernisation of Global Governance: Championing the reform of international political and financial institutions to ensure that they remain representative of the contemporary geopolitical landscape.

• The Synthesis of African and Global Progress: Ensuring that the priorities of the African continent are seamlessly integrated into the BRICS framework, under the guiding philosophy of “Better Africa, Better World.”



“South Africa remains committed to bridging the gap between the developmental priorities of the Global South and emerging frontiers in technological, economic, and social innovation, with a view to ensuring that BRICS cooperation delivers tangible, inclusive, and sustainable socio-economic benefits for all," the department said. – SAnews.gov.za