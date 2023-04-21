Minister condemns gruesome murders of Soweto children

Minister of Women, Youth and People with Disabilities, Dr Nkosazana Dlamini Zuma, has expressed her deep sadness over the killing of two children, Nqobile Zulu and Tshiamo Rabanye, in Soweto.

Their mutilated bodies were found on Thursday morning after they went missing on Wednesday night.

“The Minister condemns the gruesome murders of these children in the strongest possible terms.

“As the country has witnessed previously, law enforcement agencies deal swiftly with cases involving children, and the Minister is confident that SAPS will do all within its power to find the perpetrators and ensure that justice is served. The involvement of the community policing forum and residents of the area working closely with the SAPS in the search of the boys is welcomed,” said the department in a statement.

The Minister said the uncalled for tragedy comes at a time where South Africans are commemorating and celebrating their freedom.

“Children are the most vulnerable in society and we must protect them from unspeakable crimes. Families, communities and individuals must implement measures that safeguard children from such kind of abuses. We all have a responsibility to raise awareness on the importance of protecting children,” said Dlamini Zuma.

The Minister said the South African Constitution has the highest regard for children, their protection and non-violation of their rights.

Protecting children from violence, exploitation and abuse is not only a basic value but also an obligation clearly set out in Article 28 of the South African Constitution. – SAnews.gov.za