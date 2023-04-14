Mining companies urged to institute mechanisms to prevent fatalities

Parliament’s Portfolio Committee on Mineral Resources and Energy, has called for a legislated way of imposing punitive measures against mining companies who have failed to put mechanisms in place to prevent fatalities.

The call follows a tragic accident at Sibanye Stillwater, where four mineworkers passed away on Thursday.

The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon at the Sibanye Stillwater Burnstone Gold Mine in Mpumalanga. The company said a newly constructed surface waste rock conveyor collapsed.

According to the company, the collapse occurred while five contractor employees were installing a head pulley of the conveyor infrastructure. Four people were fatally injured, while a fifth person sustained serious injuries and is currently receiving treatment.

Committee Chairperson, Sahlulele Luzipo said the committee places mine health and safety high on its agenda and dedicates time in its programme to focus on mine health and safety.

Luzipo emphasised that mine companies need to invest more resources into research and development of technologies that could detect potential incidences before they occur in order to prevent this kind of unfortunate loss of lives.

“We strongly believe that through the investment of resources into research and innovation, a solution could be found to prevent fatalities and loss of lives during events such as seismic and technical failures.”

The chairperson has sent the committee’s heartfelt condolences to the families, colleagues and friends of the deceased mineworkers, and also wished a speedy recovery to the workers who sustained injuries when the conveyor belt collapse.

Sibanye-Stillwater said a full investigation into the exact cause of the incident is underway, and all relevant stakeholders have been informed.

Meanwhile, the Department of Mineral Resources and Energy has also sent its condolences to the families of four mine workers. – SAnews.gov.za