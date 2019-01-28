Men, women in blue honoured

The top management of the South African Police Service (SAPS) have thanked the police for their bravery and for going above and beyond the call of duty during the National Police Day celebrations on Sunday.

Top SAPS management have called on its members to always be vigilant

“Always remember to be vigilant and to remember and execute all prescribed police safety rules. Your lives are precious and we need you to keep South Africa safe,” police said.

In 2005, Cabinet approved 27 January as National Police Day.

The day remembers the sacrifices that the men and women in blue have made and continue to make as they provide safety for all who live in South Africa.

This day is also geared towards applauding the members who give dignity to the blue uniform and honouring the bravery of those members whose commitment was met with a loss of life.

SAPS management have also called on police to work together as a team toward achieving one common goal – ‘On a journey to a safer South Africa’.

This goal is underpinned in the Turnaround Vision of the SAPS, which was announced in November 2017 when General Khehla John Sitole was appointed as the National Commissioner of the SAPS.

The vision is ‘Creating a safe and secure country and a crime-free environment conducive to socio-economic stability, in support of a better life for all’. – SAnews.gov.za