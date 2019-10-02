Men urged to stand up against gender-based violence

Wednesday, October 2, 2019

More men are needed to take a stand against the violence directed at women and children, says activist Siyabulela Jentile.

Jentile, the founder of non-government organisation, Not in My Name South Africa, says it is important that men take part in sensitising communities against gender-based violence (GBV).

In an interview with the Government Communications and Information System (GCIS) on Wednesday, Jentile said protests and conversations are important elements in the fight against GBV.

“Through mass demonstrations, we have been able to mobilise more men to come out strongly and say ‘enough is enough’,” he said at the GCIS head office in Pretoria.

He encouraged men to take collective responsibility to end GBV, while also urging the rest of the country to engage in meaningful conversations around the matter.

While the recent march by public servants against GBV is step in the right direction, programmes aimed at addressing GBV are needed, Jentile said.

“As society, government and the private sector, we still need to do more. We need to have programmes that are sustainable,” he said.

Jentile emphasised the need to change the way in which boy and girl children are raised. “We need to be a nation that rejects violence in all its shapes and forms.”

At last Friday’s march, public servants and government leaders recommitted themselves to the fight against GBV.

The march, which began at the Pretoria CBD’s Church Square, culminated in a pledge, where public servants recommitted to contribute towards the elimination of GBV in the public service and their communities.

The march ended at the Union Buildings. - SAnews.gov.za

