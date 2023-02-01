Member of Parliament denied bail

Member of Parliament, Sibusiso Kula, has been denied bail in the Orkney Magistrates' Court for the alleged murder of his wife.

This after Kula’s wife, Jennifer, was found with a stab wound to the back at her Kanana Township home in November.

National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) regional spokesperson Henry Mamothame said Kula was arrested following “thorough investigations” by police.

“Police reports reveal that Kula’s wife was found murdered…in what seemed like a robbery. She was found with a stab wound on her back but the object that was used for her alleged murder has not been recovered.

“The matter was reported by the medical facility where she was allegedly transported by the accused to receive medical attention. He told the police that he was not present at his home when the incident occurred.

“Following thorough investigations by the police, he was linked to the alleged murder, and he was arrested on Friday, 20 January 2023, and charged with murder,” he said.

Mamothame added that although Kula is expected to appeal the denial of bail, the NPA welcomes that judgement.

“The NPA welcomes this judgement and hopes investigations will be completed speedily for a trial to commence. Further to this, an application will be made at a later stage with the Director of Public Prosecutions in North West, for the matter to be transferred to a higher court, owing to its serious nature. Kula has registered his intention to appeal the judgement,” he said.

Kula is expected back in court on 24 February and will remain in custody until then. – SAnews.gov.za