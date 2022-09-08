Medical internship, community service posts for 2023 open next week

The Department of Health has on Thursday launched the Internship and Community Service Programme (ICSP) online system for the verification and registration process for medical internships and community service intake for January 2023 annual cycle.

However, according to the department, the system will officially be open on Tuesday, 13 September and close on 25 September 2022 at midnight.

ICSP is a requirement to be fulfilled by most health science professionals after the completion of their undergraduate degree.

These programmes are designed to prepare health professionals for independent practice as well as to provide the South African health system with resources for health in communities and facilities that need it the most.

The department said the application process is aimed at eligible applicants who meet the minimum requirements in line with the public service and the professional council prescripts.

“The verification process will also run concurrently with the application process,” the statement read, adding that the system will be tested to ensure it is efficient with minimal disruptions.

The applicants are urged to visit the ICSP website for more information and guidelines regarding the verification, registration, and application processes accessible https://icspinfo.dhmis.org/.

Meanwhile, the department said more posts are allocated to rural and underserved areas in line with the philosophy of National Health Insurance (NHI).

“Therefore, applicants are encouraged to take up those positions where they are allocated to serve the people of South Africa.”

Priority will be given to qualifying South African citizens, followed by permanent residents and lastly foreign nationals who wish to pursue their careers in South Africa.

Students who studied abroad should first meet the requirements of professional councils such as the Health Professions Council of South Africa (HPCSA), the South African Nursing Council (SANC), and the South African Pharmacy Council (SAPC).

All applicants who encounter challenges are urged to log a ticket through the ICSP information site on https://icspinfo.dhmis.org/. – SAnews.gov.za