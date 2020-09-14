MEC condemns murder of KZN social worker

KwaZulu-Natal Social Development MEC Nonhlanhla Khoza has sent her heartfelt condolences to the family of a social worker, who was shot dead in Mandlanzini, near Empangeni.

Hlengiwe Makhathini, 37, was attacked on Friday while she was with her boyfriend. The attacker gained entry into her room, which was unlocked at the time.

The attacker allegedly accused Makhathini of cheating on him before pulling out a firearm and fired several shots at the deceased.

The boyfriend ran to the bathroom and escaped through the window. On his return, he found Makhathini in a pool of blood with multiple gunshot wounds.

She was declared dead on the scene by medical and rescue teams.

The attacker later turned the gun on himself and was found dead in his house at Esikhaleni J1 Section.

Khoza expressed concern about moral decay, describing the brutal murder of Makhathini as "terrifying”.

“For us as the Social Development family, it is very painful to lose a member tasked with responsibilities to help our communities. The circumstances around the murder of Makhathini [suggest] the attacker had a personal vendetta against the victim and opted to kill her.

“The (the killer) was a coward, who believed that killing a woman is a solution. Our province has encountered a number of incidents of gender-based violence and Makhathini was among our foot soldiers, who led our efforts to curb the scourge," the MEC said.

A team of senior social workers has been dispatched to the Makhathini family to provide psychosocial support. – SAnews.gov.za