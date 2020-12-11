MEC condemns Bosman Taxi Rank shooting

Gauteng MEC for Public Transport and Roads Infrastructure Jacob Mamabolo has condemned a shooting that injured five people with one of them being in a critical condition.

“A preliminary report by the South African Police Service indicates that on Friday morning, a shooting incident took place at the Bosman Taxi Rank, in the City of Tshwane, leaving two operators and three commuters injured,” the Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport said.

The injured were taken to hospital for medical attention. No fatalities were recorded.

“Violence has never resolved any conflict; it is an act of criminality. Innocent lives, especially those of passengers are placed at risk. I, therefore, call on those involved in this nefarious act to exercise restraint and engage each other in finding amicable solutions to their differences. Government has platforms readily available to assist in finding long-lasting solutions,” the MEC said.

The reasons for the shootings are not yet known.

Mamabolo has appealed to those with information to come forward and assist law enforcement agencies hold those responsible for the shooting accountable. – SAnews.gov.za