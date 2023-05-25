Measures in place to address SANDF sexual exploitation

Cabinet has commended a set of measures that have been put in place to address the incidents of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) within the SANDF peace keeping missions.

Cabinet said it has received a report on progress South Africa is making to address the conduct of some of the SANDF members deployed in peace-keeping missions across the Continent.

The SANDF has been a source of national pride as it participates in peacekeeping missions on the continent to secure stability and peace in war torn African nations under the auspices of the United Nations (UN).

“With allegations of sexual offences involving military peacekeepers surfacing in 2015, a Ministerial Task Team was established in 2019 to investigate cases of sexual exploitation and abuse (SEA) within the DoD,” Cabinet said in a statement.

“The UN recognises South Africa as best practices and had commended the country for the progress it has made to stamping out SEA in the SANDF.”

Cabinet emphasised that the practice of SEA will not be allowed to tarnish the good record of the SANDF on the Continent.

National Water Resource Strategy approved for implementation

Cabinet has also approved the National Water Resource Strategy Third Edition (NWRS-3) 2023 for implementation.

The strategy is binding on all authorities and institutions implementing the National Water Act, 1998 (Act 36 of 1998).

The strategy is informed by a three-year review of the NWRS-2, which identified areas of success and areas that remain a challenge.

The NWRS-3 comprises three thematic goals, which include that water and sanitation must support development, the elimination of poverty and inequality, contribute to the economy and job creation, and water must be protected, used, developed, managed and controlled sustainably and equitably.

“This strategy makes tangible proposals for increasing water supply, reducing water demand, effective water and sanitation management, regulating the water and sanitation sector, redistributing water for transformation, promoting international cooperation, and managing water and sanitation under a changing climate,” Cabinet said.

The NWRS-3 is published on the DWS website on www.dws.gov.za.

SA to co-host forum for agricultural research in Africa

Cabinet has further approved for South Africa to co-host the Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa’s (FARA) 8th African Agri-Business and Science Week Conference and its 9th General Assembly, to be held in Durban from 5 to 9 June 2023.

FARA is the apex continental organisation responsible for facilitating and coordinating agricultural research and innovation advancement on the continent.

The conference is expected to attract 800 delegates to KwaZulu-Natal and Gauteng, and this will contribute to economic activity.

Cabinet noted that by hosting the event, South Africa will benefit from collaboration and partnerships with continental agriculture and research institutions, through sharing of best practices in agricultural science and research.

“South Africa values agricultural research for development, especially in light of climate change and other factors that affect the country’s ability to achieve food security, economic development and employment,” Cabinet said.

Namakwa Special Economic Zone designation approved

Meanwhile, Cabinet has further approved the designation of the Namakwa Special Economic Zone (SEZ) in Aggeneys in the Northern Cape.

The proposed designation is done in terms of the Special Economic Zones Act, 2014 (Act 16 of 2014), and the proposed SEZ is part of the Presidential Investment Drive.

Cabinet said the Namakwa SEZ will unlock mining beneficiation, production of green hydrogen, infrastructure development, renewable energy and agro-procession.

“These sectors are critical to job creation and economic development of the Northern Cape and the country.”

More than R29 billion in investments has already been committed for phase one of the SEZ.

These include commitments from Vedanta Zinc (R16 billion), Frontier Rare Earth (R13 billion), Hive Energy (R200 million) and RRS Trade and Investment (R100 million). – SAnews.gov.za