Mchunu to visit Ladysmith as build up to Presidential Imbizo

Water and Sanitation Minister Senzo Mchunu and Deputy Ministers David Mahlobo and Judith Tshabalala, will on Monday, 5 June, visit the community of Mhlumayo in Ladysmith, KwaZulu-Natal, ahead of the planned Presidential Imbizo in the area.

The District Development Model (DDM) Presidential Imbizo is scheduled to take place on 9 June 2023 in Alfred Duma Local Municipality under uThukela District Municipality.

Preceding the Imbizo is a series of build-up outreach activities led by Ministers, MECs and Mayors in parts of uThukela District Municipality, and across the KwaZulu-Natal Province.

The department said the objective of the Ministerial visit is to assess the district’s state of water supply and sanitation services, and assure the residents of the interventions planned by the department, to ensure water security and restore services to the people.

“The district has been experiencing low to no water supply, with the situation worsened by ageing infrastructure as well as the vandalism of important infrastructure. Minister Mchunu has met [with] uThukela District Municipality leadership several times to determine the state of water and sanitation services and how the situation could be turned around.

“Earlier this year, Minister Mchunu [also] met with the mayors of uThukela, uMzinyathi and Amajuba Districts and Newcastle Local Municipalities, with an aim to seek interventions and cooperation from the districts and the local municipality to bring water and sanitation services to the people,” the department said.

During the visit, Mchunu will give the community of Mhlumayo a progress report on the outcomes of the engagements between uThukela District and the ministerial delegation. – SAnews.gov.za