Mboweni publishes annual policy benefit escalations

Wednesday, April 21, 2021

Finance Minister Tito Mboweni has published the Annual Policy Benefit Escalations regarding the Demarcation Regulations, regulated under section 72 of the Long-term Insurance Act and section 70 of the Short-term Insurance.

In a statement on Wednesday, the Treasury said the regulations specify which types of contracts are regulated under the Long-term Insurance Act (LTIA) and the Short-term Insurance Act (STIA) as health policies, and accident and health policies, respectively, and accordingly are excluded from the Medical Schemes Act.

“Regulation 7.2(2) of the Regulations provides that all amounts referred to in sub-regulation (1) escalate annually, from the effective date, by the consumer price index (CPI) annual inflation rate published by Statistics South Africa,” read the statement.

The Treasury said the escalation of the policy benefits will take place each year for as long as Regulation 7.2(2) provides for automatic escalation.

Going forward, National Treasury will annually publish these amounts in order to maintain clarity on the escalated policy benefits following queries received from providers regarding what the current escalated policy benefits are.

Regulation 7.2(2) (LTIA) and Annexure B: Regulation 7.2(2) are to be updated annually and are available on the websites of the National Treasury at www.treasury.gov.za  and the Financial Sector Conduct Authority at www.fsca.co.za. – SAnews.gov.za

Most Read

Registration for COVID-19 vaccine now open for those over 60

43360 Views
16 Apr 2021

SA moves to lockdown Alert Level 1

54532 Views
28 Feb 2021

Post Office to pay out R350 grants

14967 Views
11 Mar 2021

SASSA announces cut-off date to appeal rejected R350 claims

95552 Views
07 Dec 2020

Change your SASSA grant payment method next week

234312 Views
25 Aug 2020

UIF begins processing new COVID-19 TERS applications

8953 Views
05 Mar 2021

SA News on Facebook

SAnews on Twitter